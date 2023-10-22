Football takes centre stage as county final day arrives in Tipperary

It’s the biggest day on the Tipperary club football calendar today.

Both the intermediate and senior football finals are down for decision this afternoon.

The intermediate final gets underway at 1pm in Ardfinnan where Grangemockler/Ballyneale meet Aherlow.

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles & Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.

====

Then at 3.30pm in Semple Stadium, the O’Dwyer Cup is up for grabs.

Clonmel Commercials take on JK Brackens in the sneior football decider.

Commrcials are aiming for a recod equaling 21st title whilst Brackens are looking for their first title.

The sides met in the 2019 final, where Commercials were commanding victors by 21-points.

Elsewhere today, Shannon rovers meet Éire Óg Annacarty in Dolla at 11.30am the county junior B football quarter-final.