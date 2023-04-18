Lap the Lake for the Lough Derg RNLI

The annual Lough Derg RNLI fundraising cycle ‘Lap the Lake’ is looking for participants.

This year people can choose between a 120km or a 65km route taking in the three counties of Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

Participants will get a chance to see the beauty of the River Shannon passing through areas including Killaloe, Scariff and Portroe.

Johnathan Horgan is on the RNLI Lough Derg Lap of the Lake Committee and says all money will go towards the local operation which runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“It’s a great thing to have and we have wonderful volunteers who give up so much of their time and they are slaves to their pagers. They jump in and we are trying to raise some money for them to keep the show on the road. To sign up its on Eventbrite just look up Lap the Lake, probably the easiest thing is the start off with the Facebook page because that gives you an awful lot of information as well and it gives you the two routes that are on offer.”

He says that they have designed it so that cyclists of all levels can join, and is encouraging anyone interested to sign up as soon as possible.

“We would love if people would register now … it is a lovely cycle, well there’s two different cycles, and if you could get down now and enter even if you think you might not go in the end all of the money that you enter with will go straight to the RNLI Lifeboat, we would really appreciate it because we would like to get numbers known beforehand and if it is anything like last year it was a great event and everybody really enjoyed it.”