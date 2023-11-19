Drom start search for second successive Munster title

Drom-Inch begin their defence of the Munster senior club camogie title this afternoon.

The five-in-a-row winning Tipperary champions welcome Waterford’s De La Salle to Drom-Inch GAA grounds for their semi-final clash at 1.30pm.

The John Mullane managed Waterford side boost a number of inter county players including Camogie player of the year Beth Carton.

Speaking on Across The Line, Tipperary camogie PRO and Drom native Geraldine Kinane says the Tipp side have a few options to try and deal with Carton’s influence:

“I’d imagine someone like Mairéad Eviston could pick her up.

She could start centre forward and Mairead would be centre back and Mairéad could straight pick her up but even if she is out around midfield or goes in to the full-forward line, I think Mairéad is a great marker and will liekly pick her up.

Then you have the likes of Niamh Treacy who picked up Karen Kennedy in the county semi-final and done a really good job that day.

Aoife McGrath as well, another inter county player and All Star nominee, I’m sure she would happily take up the task too so I think it will be between those three players.”