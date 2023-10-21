Drom and Clonoulty gear up for fourth consecutive final meeting.

The county senior camogie title is up for grabs this afternoon.

For a fourth year in a row, Drom-Inch take on Clonoulty-Rossmore in the decider which gets underway at 3.30pm at the County Camogie Grounds.

Drom are aiming for a fifth title in a row whilst Clonoulty are going in search of a first ever title.

Tipperary camogie PRO and Drom native Geraldine Kinane is expecting another good final between the two sides:

“I’d be a proud Drom-Inch woman and I’d be hoping that they’d win it but look, they’re on a great run and it’s going to come to an end someday but I don’t think they’re any weaker than last year.

“They have to still produce it on the day.

“I really feel like we haven’t seen the best of Clonoulty yet in this championship and Saturday could be that day.

“The big moments went against Clonoulty last year, I think they didn’t have the luck last year maybe they will have the luck this year and we could be seeing new county champions on Saturday evening.”