Uisce Éireann to commence works in Golden shortly

Work crews will be arriving in Golden this week to start work replacing more than 2 kilometres of aged cast iron water mains with new modern pipes.

These improvement works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to locals’ homes.

Works will take place along a segment of the N74, and continue through Main Street until the T-Junction close to Golden Kilfeacle GAA club.

Uisce Éireann Programme Manager Dave Murphy says they won’t start digging up the roads just yet.

"Crews will be getting ready to start work. We're hoping to replace more than two kilometres of aged cast iron water mains.

"The works themselves – even though we'll be setting up – mid-November is when the real impact will start when the crew will be on the road pipelaying."

“The works themselves – even though we’ll be setting up – mid-November is when the real impact will start when the crew will be on the road pipelaying.”