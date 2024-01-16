Tipperary projects to benefit from the latest Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding

Two Tipperary projects are included in the latest Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding.

They are among 24 nationally to benefit from an investment of €4.5 million announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphries.

Both local projects are in Tipp Town with plans to purchase of a three storey former public house and fast foot outlet to convert into a multi-purpose community space.

A former garage on the Galbally Road is to be purchased and used as a space for community & voluntary groups in line with the Tipperary Town Strategy and Action Plan.