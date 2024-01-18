Significant local interest in Sports Capital and Equipment Programme

A large number of Tipperary sports clubs and communities have applied for funding under the latest Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The scheme is the Government’s primary vehicle for providing support to sports clubs and communities to develop sustainable sports infrastructure and increase active participation in sport around the country.

Applications under the 2023 round of the Programme closed on 8 September, with 142 submissions from the Premier County.

They cover a broad range of sports and activities including Nenagh Ormond Rugby Club, the Carrick Paddlers, Clonmel Boxing Club, Lough Derg Yacht Club and Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club.

Nationally 3,210 applications were received with a total of over €350 million sought for over 60 different sports.