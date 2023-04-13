Registration day for Nenagh Darkness Into Light will take place this weekend

The annual Pieta House event, which helps raise much-needed funds for suicide prevention, will take place on May 6th.

Before then, the Nenagh committee of Darkness Into Light are holding an in-person registration day for locals to sign up and get information on Saturday, April 15th from 11am to 3pm on Pearse Street.

Last year, Nenagh Darkness Into Light raise upwards of €17,000 for Pieta Houses services, which include crisis intervention services, counselling services for those who are experiencing self-harm, living with suicidal ideation, and families bereaved by suicide

Committee chairperson Ryan O’Meara has some advice for anyone who is interested in taking part.

“People are encouraged, if they want to receive their t-shirt in the post prior to the event, that about the Wednesday before the event is the last chance they would have for that to arrive in time. Darkness Into Light are also encouraging people to reuse t-shirts from previous years this year for two reasons. Number one, it saves a considerable amount of cost for Darkness Into Light, which means that money can instead be put into the vital services that Pieta House offers. Secondly, for environmental reasons, that people can reuse t-shirts rather than having to create new ones year-on-year.”

Ryan O’Meara is urging locals to be present for the “most important sunrise of the year”.

“Darkness Into Light is the main fundraising arm for Pieta House, which offers vital crisis intervention services, counselling services for those who are experiencing self-harm or living with suicidal ideation, and it also offers counselling to families bereaved by suicide. This is lifesaving work that Pieta House do. We are asking the people of Nenagh and surrounding areas to come out and join us for the most important sunrise of the year.”

People who wish to take part in the walk on May 6th can also register online at darknessintolight.ie