Hundreds of people attended a public meeting in Cashel last evening to discuss plans to house 74 International Protection Applicants in a local hostel.

News of the proposals broke on Friday that the Department of Integration proposed to locate the men in the facility on John Street from tomorrow.

500 people turned up at the gathering in Halla na Feile which was organised by local community activist Liam Browne.

