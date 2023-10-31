Major fireworks display in Thurles

The highlight of the 14th annual Halloween Arts Festival in Thurles will be the Fireworks Display this evening.

There will be a funfair, food and craft stalls and an indoor family show from 5pm to 8.30pm at Thurles Rugby Club.

Cllr Jim Ryan says it’s going to be a big night.

“I’m really looking forward to our annual fireworks up in the Rugby Club tonight. It’s all kicking off around 5 o’clock. We have a funfair up there, we have food and craft stalls, live music and of course then we have our spectacular 10 minute fireworks display at about 8 o’clock this evening so hopefully the weather will stay good for us.”