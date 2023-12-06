Homes and businesses in Cappawhite to benefit from Uisce Éireann works

Five kilometres of new water mains are being laid in the Cappawhite area over the next two weeks.

Uisce Éireann says it will benefit 470 local homes and businesses.

The Glengar/Cappawhite supply is being connected to Ironmills with crews already at work installing the new pipes from the existing Glengar Lower reservoir in Knockanavar, along the L-5111 and the R505 through Cappawhite Village to the existing reservoir in Glassdrum Upper.

The road will be closed at Knockanavar until Friday week and there could be some disruption to water supply but residents will be informed about planned outages well in advance.

A 1.8km extension of the water network in Upperchurch is already completed as part of a €2 million project.