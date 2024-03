The woman who was killed in a two car collision on the N24 near Kilsheelan on Friday night has been named locally as Claire Kavanagh who in her 30s and three months pregnant.

She was a passenger in one of the vehicles – her husband Anthony Phelan suffered serious injuries in the collision. The couple from Carrick on Suir have a young son.

57 people have now lost their lives on Ireland’s roads which is up a quarter on this time last year.