C-Saw services continue over Christmas

It might be Christmas Day but local suicide awareness group C-Saw will have their usual services available.

Their coffee morning at 24 William Street in Clonmel and at the CJ Kickham Band building on Davis Street in Tipp town will run from 10.30 to 12.30 today

This evening their Listening Service will be open in Clonmel from 6.30 to 7.30.

C-Saw founder Joe Leahy says they are glad to be able to help and is encouraging people to use their service.

“Somebody said to me aren’t ye great for doing it and I said sure there’s only so many times you can watch Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“Look we have great volunteers – they do an hour and you just can’t thank them enough for what they do. But we are there and we want to encourage people to come into us. Don’t be home alone, come in.”

C-Saw can be contacted through their various social media platforms https://csaw.ie/