Browne: An Post decision on Tipp Town service is crazy

The decision by An Post to change to a contract run service in Tipperary Town makes no sense according to a local TD.

Deputy Martin Browne raised the issue in the Dáil this morning pointing out that the town is getting Government funding for a task force due to the deprivation experienced in the area.

The Sinn Fein representative said it makes no sense to have one department giving money to Tipp Town while another is withdrawing services.

“Tipperary Town needs a guarantee that in the event of a post master failing to be chosen or choosing down the road to opt out that An Post would resume responsibility. I’m asking the Minister to examine this and report back to us.

“To talk about the town in need of revitalisation and funding a Task Force and to then have a decision like this visited upon it is absolutely crazy as far as we are concerned.”