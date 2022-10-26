Best of Tipp Awards 2022 winners

By
Pat Murphy
-

The inaugural Best of Tipperary awards ceremony took place in Thurles last night.

Organised by Tipp FM in association with the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office the finalists in 15 categories gathered at the Anner Hotel.

Tipp FM listeners nominated 650 businesses between the various categories with to give five finalists in each category.

100,000 votes were cast with just a handful of votes separating some of the categories.

 

RESULTS

Barber

Bronze
Joe’s Barber Shop Cashel

Silver
William Walsh Barber’s Shop Clonmel

Gold
Morgan for Men Nenagh

Beauty Salon

Bronze
Lavish Beauty Clonmel

Silver
Beauty at Eleven Cashel

Gold
OMI Beauty Thurles

Breakfast Roll

Bronze
Woodview Service Station Cahir

Silver
Tower Bakery Thurles

Gold
Maher’s Londis Cashel Rd Clonmel

Butcher

Bronze
Brendan Healy Artisan Butchers Bansha

Silver
Paul Tobin butchers Clonmel

Gold
Premier Meats Thurles

Coffee

Bronze
Jenny’s Kitchen Nenagh

Silver
ONE19 Coffee House Templemore

Gold
No Filter Clonmel

Gym

Bronze
Talbot Fitness Clonmel

Silver
Xtreme CSC Clonmel

Gold
AOC Fitness Thurles

Hairdresser

Bronze
Kool Kutz hair salon Kilsheelan

Silver
Annie’s Hair Salon Clonmel

Gold
John’s Hair Salon Templemore

Ladies Boutique

Bronze
In The Wardrobe Clonmel

Silver
Klassy Lady Cahir

Gold
Uptown Girl Cashel

Menswear

Bronze
Jim McLoughney Menswear Nenagh

Silver
Morans Menswear Thurles

Gold
Fitzgeralds Menswear Clonmel

Pub

Bronze
The Emigrants Rest Clonmel

Silver
Gleeson’s Clonmel

Gold
The Arch Bar Thurles

Restaurant

Bronze
Mani Clonmel

Silver
Mitchel House Thurles

Gold
Baileys Cashel

Sports Club

Bronze
Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club

Silver
Drom & Inch GAA Club

Gold
Clonmel Boxing Club

Takeaway

Bronze
Miss Ellie’s Takeaway Clonmel

Silver
Ninos Take Away Templemore

Gold
Lyons Takeaway Clonmel
Tourist Attraction

Bronze
Swiss Cottage Cahir

Silver
Cahir Castle

Gold
Rock Of Cashel