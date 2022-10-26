Best of Tipp Awards 2022 winners

The inaugural Best of Tipperary awards ceremony took place in Thurles last night.
Organised by Tipp FM in association with the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office the finalists in 15 categories gathered at the Anner Hotel.
Tipp FM listeners nominated 650 businesses between the various categories with to give five finalists in each category.
100,000 votes were cast with just a handful of votes separating some of the categories.
RESULTS
Barber
Bronze
Joe’s Barber Shop Cashel
Silver
William Walsh Barber’s Shop Clonmel
Gold
Morgan for Men Nenagh
Beauty Salon
Bronze
Lavish Beauty Clonmel
Silver
Beauty at Eleven Cashel
Gold
OMI Beauty Thurles
Breakfast Roll
Bronze
Woodview Service Station Cahir
Silver
Tower Bakery Thurles
Gold
Maher’s Londis Cashel Rd Clonmel
Butcher
Bronze
Brendan Healy Artisan Butchers Bansha
Silver
Paul Tobin butchers Clonmel
Gold
Premier Meats Thurles
Coffee
Bronze
Jenny’s Kitchen Nenagh
Silver
ONE19 Coffee House Templemore
Gold
No Filter Clonmel
Gym
Bronze
Talbot Fitness Clonmel
Silver
Xtreme CSC Clonmel
Gold
AOC Fitness Thurles
Hairdresser
Bronze
Kool Kutz hair salon Kilsheelan
Silver
Annie’s Hair Salon Clonmel
Gold
John’s Hair Salon Templemore
Ladies Boutique
Bronze
In The Wardrobe Clonmel
Silver
Klassy Lady Cahir
Gold
Uptown Girl Cashel
Menswear
Bronze
Jim McLoughney Menswear Nenagh
Silver
Morans Menswear Thurles
Gold
Fitzgeralds Menswear Clonmel
Pub
Bronze
The Emigrants Rest Clonmel
Silver
Gleeson’s Clonmel
Gold
The Arch Bar Thurles
Restaurant
Bronze
Mani Clonmel
Silver
Mitchel House Thurles
Gold
Baileys Cashel
Sports Club
Bronze
Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club
Silver
Drom & Inch GAA Club
Gold
Clonmel Boxing Club
Takeaway
Bronze
Miss Ellie’s Takeaway Clonmel
Silver
Ninos Take Away Templemore
Gold
Lyons Takeaway Clonmel
Tourist Attraction
Bronze
Swiss Cottage Cahir
Silver
Cahir Castle
Gold
Rock Of Cashel