Best of Tipp Awards 2022 winners

The inaugural Best of Tipperary awards ceremony took place in Thurles last night.

Organised by Tipp FM in association with the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office the finalists in 15 categories gathered at the Anner Hotel.

Tipp FM listeners nominated 650 businesses between the various categories with to give five finalists in each category.

100,000 votes were cast with just a handful of votes separating some of the categories.

RESULTS

Barber

Bronze

Joe’s Barber Shop Cashel

Silver

William Walsh Barber’s Shop Clonmel

Gold

Morgan for Men Nenagh

Beauty Salon

Bronze

Lavish Beauty Clonmel

Silver

Beauty at Eleven Cashel

Gold

OMI Beauty Thurles

Breakfast Roll

Bronze

Woodview Service Station Cahir

Silver

Tower Bakery Thurles

Gold

Maher’s Londis Cashel Rd Clonmel

Butcher

Bronze

Brendan Healy Artisan Butchers Bansha

Silver

Paul Tobin butchers Clonmel

Gold

Premier Meats Thurles

Coffee

Bronze

Jenny’s Kitchen Nenagh

Silver

ONE19 Coffee House Templemore

Gold

No Filter Clonmel

Gym

Bronze

Talbot Fitness Clonmel

Silver

Xtreme CSC Clonmel

Gold

AOC Fitness Thurles

Hairdresser

Bronze

Kool Kutz hair salon Kilsheelan

Silver

Annie’s Hair Salon Clonmel

Gold

John’s Hair Salon Templemore

Ladies Boutique

Bronze

In The Wardrobe Clonmel

Silver

Klassy Lady Cahir

Gold

Uptown Girl Cashel

Menswear

Bronze

Jim McLoughney Menswear Nenagh

Silver

Morans Menswear Thurles

Gold

Fitzgeralds Menswear Clonmel

Pub

Bronze

The Emigrants Rest Clonmel

Silver

Gleeson’s Clonmel

Gold

The Arch Bar Thurles

Restaurant

Bronze

Mani Clonmel

Silver

Mitchel House Thurles

Gold

Baileys Cashel

Sports Club

Bronze

Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club

Silver

Drom & Inch GAA Club

Gold

Clonmel Boxing Club

Takeaway

Bronze

Miss Ellie’s Takeaway Clonmel

Silver

Ninos Take Away Templemore

Gold

Lyons Takeaway Clonmel

Tourist Attraction

Bronze

Swiss Cottage Cahir

Silver

Cahir Castle

Gold

Rock Of Cashel