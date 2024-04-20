Barnhall defeat Cashel Rugby Club

It was a disappointing day for Cashel rugby club this afternoon.

The Tipp side were in the Division 2A playoff semi-final at home to Barnhall in Spafield at 2.30pm.

The sides met twice in the regular season, with each team holding an away victory over each other.

Barnhall took an early lead, ending the first half ahead by one point.

Cashel came back strong in the second half, but Barnhall continued their push.

In the end Barnhall were victorious, ending the game with a final score of Barnhall 25, Cashel 23.