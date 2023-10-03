Tipperary Dance International Festival kicks off today

The 14th edition of Tipperary Dance International Festival starts today with events for all ages over the next 12 days.

There will be a programme of events for teenagers, new work from Irish dance artists, and cutting-edge international stars.

There will also be an onscreen Carmen starring Paul Mescal at venues across Tipperary including The Source Arts Centre in Thurles the new STAC Chapel as well as schools, open-air spaces and online.

Festival Director Alexandre Iseli says this week’s events start in the Excel Arts Centre in Tipp Town later this morning.

“We’re going to be in the Excel Centre this year as the first venue and then we will be at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles – that’s on the 12th and then on the 13th and 14th we’ll be at STAC Chapel in Clonmel. I’m not sure everybody knows that name because it’s quite new – it’s the new venue that was formerly known as the Kickham Barracks in Clonmel – and they’ve been completely refurbishing and remaking the new plaza and now the church on the edge of the plaza is a venue for the arts.”