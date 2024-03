This week’s focus of our Women in Business slot is Andrea Kennan, footcare practitioner at the Foot Care Centre Clonmel

Andrea Keenan is a fully qualified and insured Foot Health Practitioner, holding a Diploma in Foot Health Care from the SMAE Institute, UK.

A Foot Health Practitioner specialises in the care and maintenance of your feet and can deal with all sorts of foot issues including Corns, Callus (hard skin), heel fissures, fungal nails, athlete’s foot and verrucas. ….