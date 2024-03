There was success for Rachael Blackmore on the opening day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

The Killenaule jockey was victorious in the opening race of the day, the Supreme Novices Hurdle, where she rode the 9-to-2 shot ‘Slade Steel’ to the win for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

The win was Blackmore’s 15th all time at the Cheltenham Festival.





There was also a further Tipperary connection to the victory, as the horse is owned by Clonmel native Brian Acheson’s Robcour Racing.