West and South senior hurling finals the feature of today’s Tipperary club action

A busy weekend of divisional hurling finals gets underway today in Tipperary.

The West intermediate hurling final kicks things off at 2.30pm in Sean Treacy’s Park where Golden-Kilfeacle and Cappawhite go head-to-head.

The West senior final sees Cashel King Cormacs meet Clonoulty/Rossmore in Golden at 6pm.





A half an hour later in Littleton, the Mid intermediate final sees Moyne/Templetouhy go up against Boherlahan/Dualla.

Then, the South senior final rounds off the days action in Clonmel at 6.30pm where Mullinahone and Killenaule do battle.

Paul Kelly, who’s part of Mullinahone’s management team, says both teams will be eager to win:

“Yeah, no matter what final you play I suppose you always go out to win it, Killenaule will do the same, the rest of the teams in the divisional finals will also do the same.

“It’s a good stepping stone going into a county championship also, particularly for us, we’re new to the Dan Breen after being down a few years so yeah it’s good preparation for the Dan Breen championship.”

In other club news, Aherlow are 2021 West senior football champions.

That’s after they beat Arravale Rovers by the narrowest of margins last night, winning on a full-time score of 11 points to 1-7.