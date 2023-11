Borrisokane native Dylan Slevin has qualified for his first ever PDC World Darts Championship.

The 21-year-old takes on Germany’s Florian Hempel in the first round on Sunday December 17th.

Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll travelled to Molly Bán’s bar in Borrisokane to look back on Dylan’s first year as a professional player and get his thoughts ahead of the World Darts Championship.





Watch the full interview here: https://www.facebook.com/TippFM/videos/1275461916462505