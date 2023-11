There’s been a change of venue for Sunday’s Munster senior club camogie final.

Tipperary champions Drom-Inch were due to play Cork side Sarsfields’ on Sunday at 1pm in Fr McNamara Park in Ennis.

Instead, the game will be played at the Dillon Quirke GAA Grounds in Clonoulty on Sunday, with throw-in now at 2pm.





Meanwhile, a fixture has been confirmed for Saturday’s Munster intermediate camogie final.

Tipp champions Shannon Rovers take on Kerry side Clanmaurice in Fr McNamara Park, Ennis at 1pm.