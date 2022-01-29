Valiant Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams lose out in Munster final thriller

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams were defeated in today’s Munster Intermediate camogie final.

In a thrilling encounter, the Tipperary intermediate champions lost to Waterford senior champions Gailltír on a final score of 1-11 to 0-11 in Mallow this afternoon.

Knockavilla put in a huge effort in a great atmosphere but couldn’t halt Gailltír’s fourth Munster title in a row.





Tipp panelist Emer Heffernan impressed for Knockavilla, scoring seven points but the crucial score was Alanna O’Sullivan’s goal in the 47th minute for the Waterford side.

Down the stretch, trailing by three points, Knockavilla’s Ellen Browne was on the end of a great team move but her strike on goal just passed by the outside of the post.

The loss ends Knockavilla’s season but they will have senior camogie in Tipperary to look forward to in 2022.