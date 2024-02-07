Ursuline Thurles named Tipp FM Sports Stars of the month for January

The first Tipp FM Sports Star of the month winner of 2024 has been announced.

Ursuline Thurles senior camogie team were named January winners on last night’s Extra-Time.

The Ursuline had a very successful month winning back-to-back Munster Senior A titles with a win over Presentation Thurles before going on to book a place in the All-Ireland final after they defeated Presentation Athenry in the semi-final.





Ursuline were named the monthly winner over nominees including Sevens rugby star Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Voting for the month of February is now open and you can send your nominations to [email protected].

The Tipp FM Sports Star of the month is in association with the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel. Monthly winners receive an award from John Quirke Jewellers in Cahir and will be invited to the annual award ceremony in the Talbot Hotel next year.