Uisce Éireann undertake more works in Clonmel

Works are underway on the latest improvements to water services in Clonmel.

It’s part of Uisce Éireann’s efforts to reduce leaks in the Premier County.

Businesses and households in Clonmel have endured numerous water outages and boil notices in recent times.





Uisce Éireann’s Networks Regional Lead Dave Murphy outlines what the works will entail.

“Crews have arrived in Clonmel to start replacing 900 metres of old cast iron water mains. So we’re replacing those with new modern pipes along with the replacement of all the public side services.

“The section of works will start from Mulligans Pharmacy on the Western Road and continue into Connolly Park, Western Park, Albert Street until Gravel Walk. There’s a lot of little areas all caught up in this.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of January.

Dave Murphy says while there will be some disruption during the works it will be kept to a minimum.

“The areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise the impact. The traffic management will either be in the form stop/go or traffic lights and that will be in place where the water mains are being constructed.

“There will be access there at all times for local and emergency traffic but there definitely will be an impact – you’re reduced to one lane there and especially at peak times during morning and evening there will be some disruption.”