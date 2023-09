Two Tipperary women named on Irish squad for upcoming tournament in Dubai

Two Tipperary women have been named to the Ireland team for the upcoming World Rugby WXV3 Tournament in Dubai.

New head coach Scott Bemand has selected 30 players for the tournament which gets underway on October 13th.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall and Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’leary have both been selected to the squad whilst Clara Barrett, Ruth Campbell, Megan Collis, Eimear Corri, Sarah Delaney and Katie Whelan have all been called up to the squad for the first time.





Ireland will play Kazakhstan, Colombia and Spain as part of next month’s competition.

Ireland Squad – WXV3 Dubai 2023

Forwards:

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 1

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 15

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 10

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 20

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs) 21

Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)*

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby) 10

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 29

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 4

Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury) 18

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 1

Ruth Campbell (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)*

Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry/Cooke RFC/Ulster) 5

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 15

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)*

Backs:

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 4

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 7

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 17

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 18

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)*

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 7

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 9

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 2

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 7

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 9

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) 8

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 7

*Denotes uncapped

WXV3 Ireland Fixtures

• 13th October versus Kazakhstan 19.30 (local time) 16.30 Irish time

• 21st October versus Colombia 17.00 (local time) 14.00 Irish time

• 28th October versus Spain 17.00 (local time) 14.00 Irish time