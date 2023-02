Two Tipperary Women named to Ireland Six Nation’s squad

Two Tipperary Women have been named to the Ireland Six Nation’s squad.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall and Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’Leary are both named in Greg McWilliams 32-player panel.

Meanwhile, Cashel’s Claire Bennett is one of 12 players included in a wider training panel who will also assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre this weekend for a two-day camp.





Ireland get their Women’s Six Nations campaign underway against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, March 25th.

Ireland Squad, TikTok Women’s Six Nations:

Forwards (18):

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)*

Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartbury/IQ Rugby)*

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartbury/Ulster)

Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)*

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(captain)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartbury/IQ Rugby)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)*

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Backs (14):

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Emma Swords (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)*

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)*

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).

*denotes uncapped player

Ireland Coaching Team and Management:

Greg McWilliams – Head Coach

John McKee – Senior Coach

Alana Gattinger – Programme Manager

Denis Fogarty – Scrum Coach

Niamh Briggs – Backs Coach

Andy Weir – Baggage Master

Emma Brennan – Performance Nutritionist

Roisin Murphy – National Team Physio

Matt Cosgrove – Team Doctor

Cian O’Brien – Performance Analyst

Ed Slattery – Head of Athletic Performance

Ryan Bailey – Media and Communications.

Ireland Fixtures:

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 25 March, Cardiff Arms Park, 2.15pm

Ireland v France, Saturday 1 April, Musgrave Park, 3.15pm

Italy v Ireland, Saturday 15 April, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 4.45pm

Ireland v England, Saturday 22 April, Musgrave Park, 2.15pm

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 29 April, DAM Health Stadium, 7.30pm.