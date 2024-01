Two Tipperary schools will meet in this year’s Munster Senior A schools camogie final.

Ursuline Thurles will meet Presentation Thurles in Saturday’s final following semi-final wins for both schools this afternoon.

Ursuline had a 1-12 to 1-06 win over Coachford College whilst Presentation Thurles had an after extra-time win over Coláiste Mhuire Ennis.





The final is fixed for this Saturday, with time and venue to be decided.