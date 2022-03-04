Two changes for Tipp’s crucial clash with Clare

The Tipperary Ladies Football team has been named ahead of Sunday’s final group game with Clare.

Peter Creedon’s side will need to avoid defeat to ensure they don’t go in to the Division 2 relegation play-off.

The team shows two changes from the one that lost to Laois, with Nicole Shelley and Neassa Towey coming in for Elaine Kelly and Angela McGuigan.





Meanwhile, captain Maria Curley moves back from full-forward to start at centre-back.

The game throws-in at 2pm in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Tipperary team to play Clare: L Fitzpatrick; N Martin, L Morrissey, C Davey; S English, M Curley (capt.), E Cronin; C Kennedy, A.R. Kennedy; M Murphy, N Shelly, C O’Dwyer; N Towey, M Creedon, E Morrissey.