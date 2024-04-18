Two changes for Tipperary U20 hurlers ahead of trip to Waterford

The Tipperary U20 hurling team has been named ahead of tomorrow night’s Munster Championship game.

After last week’s win over Limerick, Brendan Cummins’ side travels to Fraher Field on Friday evening to take on Waterford at 7pm.

There’s two changes to the Tipp team with Jack Quinlan replacing Chris O’Donnell in the full-back line and Eoin Craddock in for the suspended Paddy McCormack,

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Friday night’s game with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.

The Tipperary U20 hurling team to play Waterford:

The Waterford U20 hurling team to play Tipperary: