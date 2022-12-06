Tributes pour in for the late Michael O’Meara

Tributes are being paid for the late Michael O’Meara who has passed away.

The Clonmel native served as the South Tipperary Board Secretary for almost 30 years up to the year 2000.

County board secretary Tim Floyd described Michael as ‘a most efficient and approachable administrator’ during his tenure.





Michael also became renowned for his weekly GAA programme “Aon Gnó Eile” here on Tipp FM.

Speaking on last night’s Extra-Time, Seamus Mullins, chairman of the South Board paid tribute to Michael:

“He came in as secretary in 1971 up to 2000, nearly 30 years and back in that time there was no mobile phones or no email or anything like that, Michael didn’t even drive.

“He was probably one of the most efficient secretaries, definitely in the South Board if not in the country.

“He was brilliant right up to 2000 and after that then he wrote the South Tipperary history from 1907 to 2007 and that book was nearly 780 pages.

“So to Nora, Vincent, Grace and the rest of the family on behalf of myself and the South Board we extend our sincere sympathies to them.

“He will be sadly missed.”

Michael’s funeral arrangements are:

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Michael’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.