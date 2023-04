Tributes are being paid following the passing of a prominent GAA referee in Tipperary.

Noel Cosgrave of Marlfield passed away on Wednesday.

The South Tipp man refereed a number of county finals, including the 2008 county senior hurling final between Toomevara and Thurles Sarsfields.





Noel continued as a referee in Tipperary and officiated an U13 football game on Tuesday evening.

He has been described by his peers as being ‘a true gentleman’ who made a huge contribution to Tipperary GAA.