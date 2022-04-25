Tributes paid following tragic death of Tipperary GAA referee in London

Tributes are being paid following the tragic death of a Tipperary man in London.

Mattie Maher passed away after he fell ill whilst refereeing a GAA match in London on Saturday.

A statement from London GAA confirmed the Tipperary native was refereeing a provincial match in Watford and passed away whilst en route to the hospital.





Maher was heavily involved in the GAA in London having refereed numerous county finals whilst also being a club delegate at county board meetings.

London GAA described the Tipp man as a valued and popular figure and extended their deepest sympathies to his wife Denise and two children.