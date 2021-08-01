Top spot the prize for Tipperary and Wexford today

Tipperary’s senior camogie team are in action today in their final group game.

Bill Mullaney’s side are in Semple Stadium to play Wexford at 2pm, where a win or draw for the Premier will see them top the group.

Whoever finishes top of the group, will be in a draw with the other two group winners, where two teams will be drawn straight to the semi-finals.





There’s five changes to the Tipperary side that beat Limerick last week, with Áine Slattery, Sarah Delaney, Karin Blair, Casey Hennessy and Emer Heffernan all coming into the starting fifteen.

Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says there’s starting positions up for grabs for the newcomers:

“In the other games, they would’ve spoken a lot about having starters and finishers, you know the likes of Karin Blair has been coming on the whole time and Emer Heffernan has been coming on and I suppose they are getting their chance to start this time and see maybe can they push for a starting position.

“I like it too because the last thing you want is anyone getting complacent and thinking there is a set team and you have your place made so I suppose there’s no harm shaking it up too as long as the result goes our way.”

Tipperary’s minor camogie team begin their All-Ireland campaign today at 2pm, where they play Galway in Athenry.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s intermediate camogie team suffered defeat yesterday.

Cian Treacy’s side were beaten by Laois in Drom on a full time score of 3-11 to 1-12.