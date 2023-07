Tipperary man Sean Guerins has returned to Treaty United.

The Limerick based First Division side announced today that the defender is back as part of Tommy Barrett’s squad.

The Templemore native and former St. Michael’s player has made over 50 appearances for Treaty but left the club in January, citing work commitments.





However, Guerins is back at the Markets Field and will be in Friday’s matchday squad at home to Waterford.