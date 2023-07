A Tipperary man has won the National Men’s Hammer throw title.

Seán Mockler of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC has won his third consecutive title at the National Track & Field Senior Championships in Santry.

Mockler’s throw of 64.49m secured him the gold medal ahead of Simon Galligansen (63.86m) in second.





Templemore’s John Dwyer earned the bronze medal with a throw of 50.40m.