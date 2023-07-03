Tipp’s Katie Bergin captures National U23 100m title

There was success for a Tipperary athlete over the weekend.

On Sunday Katie Bergin was victorious in the National U23 100m final in Tullamore.

The Moyne AC member finished ahead of Irish senior international Adeyemi Talabhi in a time of 12.09 seconds to claim her first outdoor individual track and field gold medal.





However, two hours later, Katie nearly had her second gold medal, this time in the 200m final, but she finished just two tenths of a second behind the winner tp take the silver medal in a time of 24.88 seconds.