Tipp’s Healy & Barron among replacements for Munster’s away clash with Toulouse

Two changes have been made to the Munster team to play Toulouse in their final Champions Cup pool game this weekend.

John Hodnett comes into the back-row to replace the suspended Jack O’Donoghue whilst John Ryan starts in the front-row in place of Roman Salanoa who is among the replacements.

Nenagh’s Ben Healy, who was named to the Scotland squad this week, is also among the replacements alongside Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron.





Kick-off on Sunday at the Stade Ernest-Wallon is at 3.15pm Irish time.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Sullivan, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa.