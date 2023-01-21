Tipp’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe a standout performer on day one of World Rugby Seven Series

Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was one of the standout performers of the first day of the World Rugby Seven Series in New Zealand.

Pool C saw a 28-5 win for Ireland against Brazil, with the former Clanwilliam player scoring two tries at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Murphy Crowe also bagged a try against Spain when Ireland triumphed 31-5.





The Ireland squad then went up against the USA but fell short, with the USA winning 15-7 after securing a big lead by halftime.

Ireland will be in today’s quarterfinals, taking on France at 9.14pm Irish time.