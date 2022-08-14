Tipperary’s Will Fleury makes big impression in PFL MMA debut

A Tipperary man made big impressions last night in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Cahir native Will Fluery made his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut in Cardiff last night, where he had an impressive victory.

Fleury defeated his French opponent Anthony Salamone on a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the contest 30-25.





With the win, Will improves his professional record to 11 wins and 3 losses.

Last night’s victory for the 33-year-old light heavyweight qualifies him for a roster spot for the 2023 PFL Europe Series.