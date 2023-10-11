Tipperary’s Wall & O’Leary in Ireland squad for matchday 1 in Dubai

Two Tipperary women are in the Irish squad for their opening game in the inaugural WXV3 competition.

Scott Bemand’s side take on Kazakhstan at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Friday afternoon.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall starts at second row instead of her usual spot as flanker whilst Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’Leary has earned a spot among the replacements.





Ireland play Kazakhstan on Friday at 4.30pm Irish time.

Ireland Team & Replacements v Kazakhstan

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(7)

14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(9)

12. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(7)

11. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(18)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(7)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(9)

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(29)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(18)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(10)

4. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(20)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(captain)(15)

6. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(10)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs)(captain)(21)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(15)

Replacements:

16. Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)*

17. Sadhbh McGrath (MU Barnhall/Cooke RFC/Ulster)(5)

18. Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

19. Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

20. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(4)

21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(4)

22. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(8)

23. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(2).