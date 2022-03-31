Tipperary’s Sarah McKevitt nominated for WNL Player of the Month award

A Tipperary woman has been nominated for Women’s National League Player of the Month award for March.

DLR Waves player and Thurles native Sarah McKevitt has been nominated for her performances over the past month.

McKevitt has made four appearances for the Dublin side this season following her move from Cork City, recording four assists in her first two games.





The forward was on the scoresheet in DLR Waves 1-1 draw with Galway earlier this month.

She’s nominated for the award alongside Irish internationals Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United) and Stephanie Roche (Peamount United).

The other three nominees are Laurie Ryan (Athlone Town), Pearl Slattery (Shelbourne) and Kristen Sample (Sligo Rovers).