Tipperary’s Mawdsley through to World Indoor semi-final following dramatic heat in Glasgow

Sharlene Mawdsley is through to a World Indoor Athletics Championship semi-final.

The Newport AC sprinter was representing Ireland in Glasgow in the Women’s 400m heats this morning.

Incredibly, the Tipperary woman along with two other athletes finished in the exact same time of 52-point-two-three seconds in their heat.





They were all declared second in the race as America’s Talitha Diggs won the heat in a time of 52-point-one-seven seconds.

Second place was enough for qualification for this evening’s World semi-finals which get underway in Glasgow at 8.50pm.