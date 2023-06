Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley has gotten her European Team Championships campaign off to a flying start.

The Newport sprinter won her heat in division three of the women’s 400m in Silesia, Poland.

Sharlene ran her second fastest time ever, winning in a time of 51.55 seconds.





Mawdsley is part of the Irish team hoping to gain enough points to earn promotion to Division 2.