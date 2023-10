Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley has been shortlisted for a National award.

The Newport AC sprinter had a very successful season where she captured a national 400m title, ran a new PB and reached two world relay finals.

The Tipperary woman has been nominated for the National Athletics Awards Track athlete of the year.





Sharlene is nominated alongside Andrew Coscoran, Sarah Lavin and Ciara Mageean.

The award ceremony will take place in the Crown Plaza Hotel in Santry on Wednesday November 22nd.