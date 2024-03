Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley has helped Ireland’s women’s 4x400m relay team to a fifth place in the world finish.

The quartet of Mawdsley, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Roisín Harrison came fifth in last night’s final in Glasgow.

Ireland ran a time of 3:28:92, which was three seconds shy of Gold medal winners the Netherlands.





Newport AC’s Mawdsley ran the second fastest split of the entire race, running the anchor leg in a time of 50.47 seconds.