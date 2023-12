There was more success for a Tipperary soccer player last night.

Carrick-on-Suir native and Shamrock Rovers defender Lee Grace was named the Rovers’ senior player of the year.

Grace played 27 games for the Tallaght side in the league as Stephen Bradley’s side won their fourth premier division title in a row.





In a post on X, the Tipperary man says he is honoured to win the award and it was a ‘great end to a great year’.