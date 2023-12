A Tipperary soccer player is on the move.

29-year-old Jack Doherty has signed a contract to join up with Cork City for next season.

The Carrick-on-Suir attacker had a successful year with Cobh Ramblers last season, scoring 18 league goals, helping his side to a third placed finish in the first division.





Doherty is the first signing for new manager Tim Clancy for the Cork side which includes fellow Tipp men Barry Coffey, Cian Bargary and Cian Murphy.