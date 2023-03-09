Tipperary’s Heffernan named in Third Level Rising Stars 2023 Team of the Year

One Tipperary player has been named in the Camogie Third Level Rising Stars 2023 Team of the Year.
Knockavilla’s Eimear Heffernan is named at number 11 in the team.
The Tipp woman impressed for UCC throughout their Ashbourne Cup campaign, which saw them reach the final.
UCC were beaten by TU Dublin in this year’s decider, and the Dublin side’s Megan Dowdall was named Rising Star Player of the Year.
2023 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year
Laura Brennan – SETU Waterford, Rathnure, Wexford
Kate Lynch – UL, Gailltir, Waterford
Keeley Corbett Barry – SETU Waterford, De La Salle, Waterford
Meabh Murphy – UCC, Ballinora, Cork
Niamh Gannon – TUD, St. Judes, Dublin
Aoife Healy – UCC, Aghada, Cork
Claire Gannon – TUD, St. Judes, Dublin
Ciara O’Connor – DCU DÉ, St. Martin’s, Wexford
Emma Manogue – TUD, James Stephen’s, Kilkenny
Kate Kenny – DCU DÉ, St. Rynagh’s, Offaly
Eimear Heffernan – UCC, Knockavilla Donaskeigh, Tipperary
Laura Hayes – UCC, St. Catherine’s, Cork
Megan Dowdall – TUD, Clonkill, Westmeath
Róisín McCormick – TUD, Loughiel Shamrocks, Antrim
Aine Keane – UL, St. Thomas’, Galway