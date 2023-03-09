Tipperary’s Heffernan named in Third Level Rising Stars 2023 Team of the Year

One Tipperary player has been named in the Camogie Third Level Rising Stars 2023 Team of the Year.

Knockavilla’s Eimear Heffernan is named at number 11 in the team.

The Tipp woman impressed for UCC throughout their Ashbourne Cup campaign, which saw them reach the final.





UCC were beaten by TU Dublin in this year’s decider, and the Dublin side’s Megan Dowdall was named Rising Star Player of the Year.

2023 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year



Laura Brennan – SETU Waterford, Rathnure, Wexford

Kate Lynch – UL, Gailltir, Waterford

Keeley Corbett Barry – SETU Waterford, De La Salle, Waterford

Meabh Murphy – UCC, Ballinora, Cork

Niamh Gannon – TUD, St. Judes, Dublin

Aoife Healy – UCC, Aghada, Cork

Claire Gannon – TUD, St. Judes, Dublin

Ciara O’Connor – DCU DÉ, St. Martin’s, Wexford

Emma Manogue – TUD, James Stephen’s, Kilkenny

Kate Kenny – DCU DÉ, St. Rynagh’s, Offaly

Eimear Heffernan – UCC, Knockavilla Donaskeigh, Tipperary

Laura Hayes – UCC, St. Catherine’s, Cork

Megan Dowdall – TUD, Clonkill, Westmeath

Róisín McCormick – TUD, Loughiel Shamrocks, Antrim

Aine Keane – UL, St. Thomas’, Galway