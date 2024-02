Tipperary’s Gleeson named to start for U20 Six Nations opener

Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson has been named to start for the Ireland U20s.

Richie Murphy’s side begin their Six Nations campaign this Saturday evening when they take on France at 8.10pm in Aix-en-Provence.

Loughmore’s Gleeson will wear the number 8 jersey and will be looking to build on his performances that led Ireland to a Grand Slam victory last year.





Ireland are captained by Limerick man Evan O’Connell in the second row whilst Cork U20 Hurling All-Ireland winner Ben O’Connor starts at full-back.

Ireland U20s to play France:

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

3. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (capt)

6. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

17. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

18. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster).